State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in NetApp by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NetApp by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

