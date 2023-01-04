State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,776 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 65.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,645,000 after purchasing an additional 915,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Textron by 36.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,636,000 after purchasing an additional 890,654 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Textron by 2,973.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Textron by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,738,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 385,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

