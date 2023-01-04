Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 543 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 142.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.96. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

