Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Royal Gold Call Options (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,546 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 347% compared to the average volume of 793 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

Royal Gold Stock Up 3.6 %

RGLD opened at $116.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.86.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

