Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 316,688 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 51% compared to the typical daily volume of 209,929 put options.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 3.5 %

XLE opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.90. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $57.81 and a 52-week high of $94.71.

Institutional Trading of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

