Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 21,406 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,292% compared to the typical daily volume of 895 put options.

Univar Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. Equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at $433,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth about $590,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 9.8% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 50,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 7.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth about $688,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

