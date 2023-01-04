StockNews.com Downgrades Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Hold

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PDCO. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.87 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2,209.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,849,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,729 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,866,000 after purchasing an additional 986,888 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 294.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 581,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 434,373 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 842.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 424,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 375,904 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

