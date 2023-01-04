Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Buys 1,089 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 143.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,648,999,000 after purchasing an additional 308,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.44 and a 200 day moving average of $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

