Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

