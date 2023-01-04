Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $886,000 Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.60.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO opened at $332.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $430.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.02 and its 200-day moving average is $302.34.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

