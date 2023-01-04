Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after buying an additional 25,232,354 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $960,796,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 8,625.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,753,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,161,000 after buying an additional 5,687,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $162,741,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

