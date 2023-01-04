Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Booking by 13.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Booking by 36.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Booking by 11.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 153,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,032.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,961.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,888.66. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

