Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,756 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 48,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 41,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $414.22. The stock has a market cap of $323.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

