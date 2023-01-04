Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in General Motors by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.