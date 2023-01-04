Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,131 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Pinterest worth $38,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Pinterest by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 88.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.4% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 93,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PINS opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 327.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $1,272,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,425,266 shares of company stock worth $59,022,653. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

