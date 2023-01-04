Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,117,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Howmet Aerospace worth $34,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,466,000 after buying an additional 3,870,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,036,000 after buying an additional 881,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,651,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,833,000 after buying an additional 251,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,961,000 after purchasing an additional 200,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 61.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,598,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after purchasing an additional 992,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. Bank of America began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research reduced their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

