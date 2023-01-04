Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998,653 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Rivian Automotive worth $32,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318,672 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $521,692,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 11.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,561,052 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,401,000 after purchasing an additional 450,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,692,397 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $95,042,000 after purchasing an additional 407,987 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 17.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is 31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 17.08 and a 1-year high of 106.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. The business had revenue of 536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 513.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 45.14.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

