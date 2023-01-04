Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $32.31 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of DocuSign worth $32,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 51.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 31.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DocuSign by 34.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $321,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.64.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $156.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

