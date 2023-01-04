Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $35.53 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of EQT worth $35,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 925.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.41.

EQT Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.21. EQT Co. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $4,100,482.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

