Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,838,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,792 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 3.39% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $34,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,150 shares of company stock valued at $279,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.