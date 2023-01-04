Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 17,538 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Omnicom Group worth $39,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ING Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OMC opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

