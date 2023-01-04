Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of SS&C Technologies worth $31,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 58,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 57,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 333,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.