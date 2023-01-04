Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 16,485 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,485 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Pool worth $37,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pool by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 70.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 204.1% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $300.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.41 and its 200-day moving average is $336.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $555.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.21. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

