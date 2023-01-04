Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,854 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Avery Dennison worth $38,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 18.5% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 232,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,815,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.11.
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.