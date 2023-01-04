Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,976 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Targa Resources worth $33,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 2.30. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.