Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $38,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,866,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,593,000 after buying an additional 754,159 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after buying an additional 724,511 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,379,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,979,000 after buying an additional 597,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation now owns 2,529,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,109,000 after buying an additional 585,267 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IEMG opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89.

