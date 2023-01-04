Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 354,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,199,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUNL shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.46.
Sunlight Financial Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $160.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 2,416.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 136,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 37.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 567,581 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.