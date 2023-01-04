Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 354,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,199,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUNL shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $160.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.83.

Sunlight Financial ( NYSE:SUNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Sunlight Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 334.33%. Analysts expect that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 2,416.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 136,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 37.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 567,581 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

