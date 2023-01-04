SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 1,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.