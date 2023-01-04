SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $308.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $411.00 to $308.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $362.18.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 2.1 %

SIVB opened at $225.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $752.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 17,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.