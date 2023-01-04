Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Trading 29.9% Higher

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 29.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. 1,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Swire Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swire Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24.

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company is involved in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

