Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNDX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,279.36 and a beta of 1.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Keith Katkin sold 29,899 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $774,384.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $6,627.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,944. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $805,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 612,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 701,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 248,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $982,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

