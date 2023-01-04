Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) Shares Down 0.1%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.91 and last traded at $40.15. Approximately 2,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.19.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 21.36% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

