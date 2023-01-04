T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.72.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

