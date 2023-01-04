TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

TEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.85) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.66) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.45) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Trading Up 3.1 %

ETR:TEG opened at €6.60 ($7.02) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €5.59 ($5.95) and a 12-month high of €25.34 ($26.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.19.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.