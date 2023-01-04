Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Trading Down 4.4%

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51. 949,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 222,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Company Profile

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

