Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Telos from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Telos to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Telos to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut Telos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.43.

Telos Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Telos stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Telos has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $348.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Telos

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Telos had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Research analysts predict that Telos will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the third quarter valued at approximately $905,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Telos by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 78,367 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telos by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 321,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

