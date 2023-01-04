TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.60.

TELUS Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE T opened at C$26.32 on Tuesday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$25.94 and a twelve month high of C$34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.65 billion and a PE ratio of 18.03.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

Insider Activity at TELUS

In related news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$16,451,539.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 401,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

