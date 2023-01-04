Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

