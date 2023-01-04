Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Tesla by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.96. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

