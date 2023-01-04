Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 85,660 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 30.6% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $34,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 582.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.23.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

