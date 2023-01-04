Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 199.5% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 157.1% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.23.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

