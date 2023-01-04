Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 582.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

