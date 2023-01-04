Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lifted by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 189.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,648,999,000 after purchasing an additional 308,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.23.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

