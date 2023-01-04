Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 29,066 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average volume of 18,275 call options.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,306,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 179,402 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 261,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

