TFG Advisers LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.0% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after buying an additional 847,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.84.

JPM opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $396.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

