The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $136.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.49. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

