The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. Chemours has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Chemours by 15.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at $796,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Chemours by 75.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after buying an additional 467,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

