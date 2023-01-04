The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 84.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Clorox by 10.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 5.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $569,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $142.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.65. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

