The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $495.00 at Barclays

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $410.00 to $495.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GS. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $409.69.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8 %

GS stock opened at $346.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.52. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.