The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Update

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Gorman-Rupp has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $665.68 million, a P/E ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.79 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 118.64%.

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Further Reading

